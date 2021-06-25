Win Stuff
MSDH: Nearly 245 Mississippians added to COVID-19 list

The Mississippi State Department of Health says more than 964,500 Mississippians have been...
The Mississippi State Department of Health says more than 964,500 Mississippians have been vaccinated fully against the coronavirus.(CDC)
By Tim Doherty
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Friday more than 240 new COVID-19 cases.

MSDH reported 243 additional cases and four new deaths Friday.

One death was reported June 23. The other three were discovered during a search of death certificates between April 12 and June 3.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 320,837 and 7,395, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 34,269 COVID-19 cases and 699 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

  • Covington: 2,677 cases, 83 deaths
  • Forrest: 7,865 cases, 153 deaths
  • Jasper: 2,223 cases, 48 deaths
  • Jones: 8,481 cases, 167 deaths
  • Lamar: 6,360 cases, 88 deaths
  • Marion: 2,714 cases, 80 deaths
  • Perry: 1,277 cases, 38 deaths
  • Wayne: 2,652 cases, 42 deaths

MSDH also reported 311,070 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 1,993,349 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 964,504 people being fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 16 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

To date, 2,866,398 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

