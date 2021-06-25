Marion County teenager reported missing

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in searching for a missing teenager from the area.

According to MCSO, Artisja Moore, 17, was last seen walking away from her home off Pine Tree Drive in Columbia around 10:30 p.m. Friday, June 11.

If anyone comes in contact with Moore, contact MCSO dispatch at (601) 736-2711.

