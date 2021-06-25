Win Stuff
Hot and humid Friday; afternoon showers possible

By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PINE BELT (WDAM) - We started off Friday morning with cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy today.

We’ll see a few scattered storms pop up later this afternoon. Highs will be in the low 90s, but the humidity will make it feel like 100 to 105.

Temperatures will fall into the upper 70s this evening with lows in the low 70s.

Expect more of the same Saturday as the heat and humidity hangs around. Skies will be partly cloudy with a few pop-up thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 90s with heat indices between 100 to 105.

Scattered thunderstorms will return to the area on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s. Next week will start off wet with scattered thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80s.

