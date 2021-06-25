Win Stuff
Hattiesburg youth football camp hopes to prevent gun violence

By Mia Monet
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man will be hosting a football camp Sunday at for youth in the community. But football is not the only thing the kids will be learning about.

Brandon Keys has planned an entire program that focuses on effects of gun violence in the community.

He will have police officers there and even mothers who have lost their children to gun violence.

“You’ve got to get this message first,” Keys said. “So before we do all the fun, before we feed, before we do anything, I want these mothers to talk. I want to get their eyes open first, then we can have fun.”

Once that portion is over, there will be plenty of fun, food, football and other games.

The event kicks off at 3 p.m. at 301 Barry Street.

