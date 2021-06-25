Hattiesburg urges motorists to avoid flooded roads

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Hattiesburg is urging drivers to use caution as several roads have standing water.

The city said in a tweet to avoid 7th Street and 25th Avenue, Highway 49 and 4th Street, 32nd Avenue and Hardy Street and 40th Avenue and Mamie Street.

TRAFFIC NOTICE: Please stay off the roadways in the city unless travel is absolutely necessary. Multiple roadways are... Posted by Hattiesburg Police Department (Official) on Thursday, June 24, 2021

The area is under a flash flood warning until 9 p.m.

Avoid driving through standing water and obey barricades and traffic signals.

