Hattiesburg urges motorists to avoid flooded roads
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Hattiesburg is urging drivers to use caution as several roads have standing water.
The city said in a tweet to avoid 7th Street and 25th Avenue, Highway 49 and 4th Street, 32nd Avenue and Hardy Street and 40th Avenue and Mamie Street.
The area is under a flash flood warning until 9 p.m.
Avoid driving through standing water and obey barricades and traffic signals.
