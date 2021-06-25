‘Gospel and Blues Party on the River’ to honor broadcast pioneer Vernon Floyd

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A new live music event this weekend in Hattiesburg will honor a Mississippi broadcasting pioneer and help Habitat for Humanity.

The first-ever “Gospel and Blues Party on the River” will take place from 9 a.m. to to 6 p.m. at Chain Park.

It’ll feature live music, food vendors and some pop-up shops. It’s hosted by Circuit Broadcasting Systems, the company founded by the late Vernon C. Floyd, established WORV, the first black-owned and operated radio station in Mississippi in 1969.

A kids zone at the event will also raise funds for Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt.

“We will have gospel singers from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., and beginning at 2 p.m, we’ll have blues and R&B singers,” said Christopher Lee, president and CEO of Circuit Broadcasting Systems.

“The radio station just brought us on as a partnership for the event because they needed a kids zone and they’re going to allow us to use it as a wonderful fundraising event. Habitat has done many kids zones, but this one is really near and dear to our hearts,” said Akwete Muhammad, fundraiser director for Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt.

Floyd died in 2018 at the age of 91.

