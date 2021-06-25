Win Stuff
Four new board members named by Girl Scouts of Greater Mississippi

(L to R) Cathy Lott Northington, Henry Michel, Pam Ware, Meredith Aldridge
(L to R) Cathy Lott Northington, Henry Michel, Pam Ware, Meredith Aldridge(Girl Scouts of Greater Mississippi)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Girls Scouts of Greater Mississippi has new board leadership.

Here are the newest members of its Board of Directors:

  • Meredith Aldridge, Executive Director of the Office of Development at the University of Mississippi Medical Center
  • Henry Michel, a partner in the commercial real estate agency, J. Walter Michel
  • Cathy Lott Northington, Chief Operating Officer, Mississippi Economic Council
  • Pam Ware, Chief Operations Officer, First Commercial Bank

“We are excited for our new Board members to bring their unique experience to our organization as we work together to make the mission of building girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place a reality,” said Becky Traweek, CEO of Girl Scouts of Greater Mississippi

The 109-year organization offers leadership development experience for girls all around the world.

