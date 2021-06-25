Win Stuff
Family receives devastating news for Bay St. Louis lineman who suffered electric shock

His family says his chance of recovering have dwindled.
Family members received devastating news for the Bay St. Louis Entergy lineman who suffered an electric shock while working in New Orleans. His family says his chance of recovering have dwindled.(Doug Seal)
By Akim Powell
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Family members received devastating news for the Bay St. Louis Entergy lineman who suffered an electric shock while working in New Orleans Wednesday. His family says his chance of recovering have dwindled.

According to a Facebook post by Cassie Lassabe, 28-year-old Cayce Seal had more significant heart and brain damage than they originally thought following the accident.

In the post, she says he’s resting and that ‘Cayce is preparing to give the gift of life so that he can continue to influence and impact others around him.’

This morning, we got news that crushed our hearts. It appears that Cayce had more significant cardiac and neurologic...

Posted by Cassie Lassabe on Friday, June 25, 2021

She said also that the outpouring of support has made this journey a little more bearable.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

