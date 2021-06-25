Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library now available for children in Jones County

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County parents now have the opportunity to sign their children up for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program to receive free books.

The nonprofit Nurture Our Future made the announcement about the new partnership Thursday.

“The library is to make sure that every single child in a community gets books that are theirs so they can have them forever and learn to read and be excited about reading,” said Elizabeth Harris, the founder of the Nurture Our Future.

Any child under the age of 5 is eligible for the program. All parents have to do is sign them up and you’ll start receiving free books in the mail.

“So much research shows that the more books a child has surrounding them, the more likely they are to learn to read on grade level,” Harris said. “It is just also really amazing. We want our children to love reading in Laurel.”

To spread the word, they set up a booth at Laurel’s Farmers Market, and some people had already signed their children up.

“I’m a teacher and I’m a firm believer in education and literacy for children,” said Ashley Holifield. “We heard about it for some friends and through Facebook, so I registered my little girl today. She qualified, she was under five, so I was super excited to get more books in our house.”

Holifield says she sees the benefits of reading firsthand with her students.

“Reading to your child from birth all the way up is so important,” Holifield said. “[I] see the benefits of that at home and in my classroom at school, so being able to get these books into people’s homes is huge.”

To register your child for the program, you can go to Nurtureourfuture.org or imaginationlibrary.com.

