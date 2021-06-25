Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Collins hosts retirement party for longtime alderman Bobby Mooney

By Charles Herrington
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Collins has honored a longtime alderman who’s served the community for 42 years.

A retirement party was hosted Thursday night for alderman-at-large Bobby Mooney.

It was held at the Collins Civic Center.

Mooney was first elected as an alderman in 1979.

“[Retiring is] kind of sad, but I’ve enjoyed it. I’ve had a really good time,” said Mooney. “It’s an humbling experience to know that the people have elected you that many times.”

Among the people attending the event was current mayor of Collins Hope Magee Jones.

She says Mooney will be missed.

“He has been a great pioneer for out city,” said Jones. “We really appreciate him serving because that’s what it is, a service.”

Also attending was Bob Shoemake, the current director of public works for Collins and Mooney’s replacement as alderman-at-large. He was elected to office just a couple of weeks ago.

“I look forward to serving the people just like he did and he was a solid rock for many, many years and he gave me this advice, ’Be strong for the little people’ and I look forward to doing that,” Shoemake said.

Also Thursday night, the city officially named its police and fire training center in Mooney’s honor.

That building, now known as the Bobby A. Mooney Complex, was a former National Guard Armory.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened on the afternoon of June 18 at the Pineview Apartments.
14-year-old charged with murder in shooting death of Hattiesburg teen
File image
Miss. healthcare organization announces data breach affecting patient information
Family members say Bass suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.
Silver Alert issued for 77-year-old Bassfield man
A federal judge sentenced 26-year-old Jacob Daniel Williams to serve four years in prison
Convicted felon headed back to prison for illegally possessing guns
The night of Jan. 31, 2020, began with friends and family coming together to celebrate a...
Man shot by Gulfport officer was unarmed, driving less than 5mph, say witnesses

Latest News

Friday will be another hot one with a chance for showers and thunderstorms.
Hot Friday with chance for showers, thunderstorms
A new live music event this weekend in Hattiesburg will honor a Mississippi broadcasting...
‘Gospel and Blues Party on the River’ to honor broadcast pioneer Vernon Floyd
Nurture Our Future booth at Laurel's Farmers Market
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library now available for children in Jones County
U.S. Highway 49 at the 4th Street bridge is closed due to flooding.
Hattiesburg urges motorists to avoid flooded roads