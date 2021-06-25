Collins hosts retirement party for longtime alderman Bobby Mooney

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Collins has honored a longtime alderman who’s served the community for 42 years.

A retirement party was hosted Thursday night for alderman-at-large Bobby Mooney.

It was held at the Collins Civic Center.

Mooney was first elected as an alderman in 1979.

“[Retiring is] kind of sad, but I’ve enjoyed it. I’ve had a really good time,” said Mooney. “It’s an humbling experience to know that the people have elected you that many times.”

Among the people attending the event was current mayor of Collins Hope Magee Jones.

She says Mooney will be missed.

“He has been a great pioneer for out city,” said Jones. “We really appreciate him serving because that’s what it is, a service.”

Also attending was Bob Shoemake, the current director of public works for Collins and Mooney’s replacement as alderman-at-large. He was elected to office just a couple of weeks ago.

“I look forward to serving the people just like he did and he was a solid rock for many, many years and he gave me this advice, ’Be strong for the little people’ and I look forward to doing that,” Shoemake said.

Also Thursday night, the city officially named its police and fire training center in Mooney’s honor.

That building, now known as the Bobby A. Mooney Complex, was a former National Guard Armory.

