5K Restoration Run to be held on Saturday in Laurel

The annual event raises funds for Mission at the Cross, a recovery home providing a 12-month program for men struggling with addiction.(Source: WDAM)
By Eddie Robertson
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The public is invited to participate in the 2021 Restoration 5K Run in Laurel Saturday morning.

The event is hosted by Mission at the Cross located at 324 S. Magnolia Street.

Registration for the event begins at 6 a.m. with the race following at 7:30 a.m.

Door prizes will be given away, and each participant will be entered into a drawing to win a weeklong vacation in Belize.

Breakfast will be provided for after the race by Waffle House.

This is an annual fundraising event for Mission at the Cross, a recovery home providing a 12-month program for men struggling with addiction.

While in the program, each man receives food, shelter, clothing, medical assistance and daily Bible studies free of charge.

Every dollar raised goes toward the physical and spiritual restoration of lives and families.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

