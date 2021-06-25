2 men wanted for overnight armed robbery in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An investigation is underway as two men are wanted for an overnight robbery at a local dollar store in Jones County Thursday.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, the suspects entered the Dollar General on State Route 529 in Hebron and demanded money from a store clerk. They took items from two cash registers.

A shot was fired during the robbery but no one was injured by gunfire.

Both suspects left on foot and it is unknown if they were picked up by a getaway vehicle or had a getaway vehicle parked close by.

JCSD investigators are asking that anyone with knowledge of the robbery or the suspects, contact JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP.

