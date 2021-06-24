Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

USDA extends foreclosure moratorium

The moratorium applies to rural properties financed by USDA Single-Family Housing Direct and...
The moratorium applies to rural properties financed by USDA Single-Family Housing Direct and Guaranteed loans.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WDAM) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Thursday that the foreclosure moratorium for thousands of rural Americans has been extended until July 31.

The moratorium applies to rural properties financed by USDA Single-Family Housing Direct and Guaranteed loans.

“The United States is recovering from a nationwide housing affordability crisis brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. To support this recovery, USDA is taking this important action today to extend relief to the hundreds-of-thousands of individuals and families holding USDA Single-Family Housing loans,” USDA Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Justin Maxson said. “Actions like the one we’re announcing today are part of President Biden’s strategy to get Americans vaccinated and the economy back on track. Together, these coordinated actions will enable more homeowners with federally-backed mortgages to remain in their homes and build equity for years to come as we transition back to a functional housing market.”

You can find more information on the moratorium at whitehouse.gov.

The USDA will continue to provide relief to homeowners experiencing financial hardship beyond July 31. You can find out info on these options at consumerfinance.gov.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened on the afternoon of June 18 at the Pineview Apartments.
14-year-old charged with murder in shooting death of Hattiesburg teen
File image
Miss. healthcare organization announces data breach affecting patient information
Family members say Bass suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.
Silver Alert issued for 77-year-old Bassfield man
A federal judge sentenced 26-year-old Jacob Daniel Williams to serve four years in prison
Convicted felon headed back to prison for illegally possessing guns
Food give-away at a Hattiesburg restaurant.
Hattiesburg restaurant gives away more than 400 plates of free food

Latest News

Durr was taken into custody by the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office and his sentencing hearing...
Man found guilty in 2018 Hattiesburg murder
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 302 new cases reported Thurs.
In the eight Pine Belt counties, 34,242 COVID-19 cases and 699 deaths have been reported.
302 new COVID-19 cases, one death reported in Miss. Thursday
Skies will be partly cloudy today. We’ll see a few pop-up thunderstorms later this afternoon.
Another hot day with pop-up storms Thursday afternoon