Tim’s Two Cents: USM men’s basketball coach Jay Ladner

This week's episode of Tim's Two Cents podcast will feature WDAM's Tim Doherty talking with...
By Tim Doherty
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we chatted with University of Southern Mississippi men’s basketball coach Jay Ladner.

Ladner, who will be heading into his is in his third season at the helm of the Golden Eagles, prepped at Oak Grove High School and played for USM men’s basketball coaching icon M.K. Turk in the 1980s.

Ladner won more than 500 games at the high school level during stops at Oak Grove and St. Stanislaus high schools. He went on to coach at then-Jones County Junior College for two seasons, winning the JuCo national championship in his second year with the Bobcats.

From Ellisville, Ladner moved to his first senior college assignment at Southeastern Louisiana University. He spent four years as the Lions’ head coach, winning 22 games in his final year.

Ladner was hired at his alma mater on April 18, 2019.

On this week’s podcast, Ladner talked about the Golden Eagles returning to campus this summer, mixing newcomers in with the veterans and recruiting in the age of transfer portal.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

