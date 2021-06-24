Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Senior claims yearbook photo was omitted due to pride flag

By KRDO staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - “I had my pride flag on my shoulders, and I was wearing my crop top and my jeans. I didn’t think it was going to be too big of a problem,” Laney Sorensen said.

But the photo Sorensen wanted to use for her senior year photo was replaced. Sorensen says no one at Swallows Charter Academy told her about the photo change and she didn’t know until she opened up her yearbook.

“I am a proud queer woman, and I am, to my knowledge, one of Swallows’ only openly LGBT students and no one has really ever had a problem with that. So, I thought me having my flag wouldn’t be a problem,” she said.

According to the school, the flag wasn’t the problem. It was the crop top.

Yearbook rules state that appropriate dress is required, and yearbook staff reserves the right to remove photos they deem inappropriate.

The school says that’s why they chose not to use the Sorensen’s photo, but the recent graduate doesn’t believe that.

“There were two or three photos had female classmates in dress code violating clothing, but they decided to keep those in and not mine,” she said. “I genuinely think it was because of the pride flag.”

In an email to KRDO, Swallows Charter Academy’s executive director said:

“I greatly regret that we were not able to handle our concerns with Ms. Sorenson’s yearbook photo in a way that she felt both her dignity and worth were being honored.”

The executive director admitted other photos in the yearbook should have been omitted due to dress code violations but weren’t.

The school says it attempted to reach Sorensen in February to discuss the issue, but Sorensen said she didn’t know anything until graduation day.

“The reason I’m bringing awareness to this is because I don’t want any other kids that go to Swallows or any other school in the city or even the state - I don’t want them to suffer how I did,” Sorensen said.

Copyright 2021 KRDO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened on the afternoon of June 18 at the Pineview Apartments.
14-year-old charged with murder in shooting death of Hattiesburg teen
File image
Miss. healthcare organization announces data breach affecting patient information
Family members say Bass suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.
Silver Alert issued for 77-year-old Bassfield man
A federal judge sentenced 26-year-old Jacob Daniel Williams to serve four years in prison
Convicted felon headed back to prison for illegally possessing guns
Food give-away at a Hattiesburg restaurant.
Hattiesburg restaurant gives away more than 400 plates of free food

Latest News

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott promised to continue building former President Donald Trump’s border...
Texas governor leads GOP push for Trump-style border measures
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks during a...
New York court suspends Rudy Giuliani’s law license
Vice President Kamala Harris is heading to the U.S. southern border on Friday, according to Jen...
Harris to go to southern border Friday
Sen. Lisa Murkowski reacts to bipartisan infrastructure deal
Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) reacts to bipartisan infrastructure deal