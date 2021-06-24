Win Stuff
Pelosi creating select committee on Jan. 6 Capitol riot

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is seen alongside Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in this file...
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is seen alongside Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in this file photo. Pelosi announced the creation of a select committee on the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.(Source: CNN/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(Gray News) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday that she is creating a select committee to investigate the Capitol siege on Jan. 6.

During a news conference, Pelosi said that she was moving forward with the panel because Senate Republicans blocked a bipartisan commission four weeks ago.

“The American people deserve to know what happened on #Jan6th. We *will* get to the truth,” Pelosi tweeted.

The new committee comes after the Senate voted earlier this month to block legislation to form a bipartisan, independent commission investigating the attack by former President Donald Trump’s supporters. Pelosi said afterward that the House would step up investigations of the riot.

A new select committee would put majority Democrats in charge of the investigation.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

