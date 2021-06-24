Win Stuff
Preliminary winners announced at Miss Mississippi Competition

By Maggie Wade
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s the announcement the audience and 39 candidates can’t wait to hear.  The winner in Talent is competing for the second time on the Miss Mississippi Stage.  Holly Brand Miss Golden Triangle says there is nothing like the thrill of hearing your name called as a preliminary winner.

Brand said, “This is my second year at Miss Mississippi and yes this is my first preliminary win. I am so excited and in shock right now, but just so honored. We had a really great group of girls so I’m just honored.”

Brand explained why she chose the song she performed.

“So my talent song was a vocal performance of Up To The Mountain. It was written for Martin Luther King, Jr., for his last speech where he was talking about he went up to the mountain and could see a world where America was not segregated.”

In Red Carpet Eveningwear, Miss Jones County Caiden Crowder is the winner.  It is her first year to compete at Miss Mississippi.

“In 1991 my mother was Miss Jones County and she tried again for several years but had cancer so I feel like it’s a moment for me to kind of come back and represent her and what all she’s taught me and all the things over the years.”

A new phase of competition this year is the Final Conversation on stage.  Candidates discuss current events and themselves. Thursday night another round of preliminary competition as we get closer to Saturday night and the crowning of the new Miss Mississippi.

