Perry County Sheriff’s Department looking to hire new dispatcher

By Will Polston
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Department is looking to hire a new person to fill a dispatcher position.

Requirements for the position include 18 years or older and a high school diploma. Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles says that experience is definitely admired, but not required.

The position will require the person hired to answer 911 emergency calls and be able to work long hours and in high pressure situations. Many calls received can be life or death situations, so the person must be able to stay calm and maintained.

“It is one of the most important jobs in the sheriff’s department in my opinion, because again, you are the lifeline for the deputies out there,” Nobles said. “You are also the lifeline for the public when they call in and need an ambulance service or the fire department to come save their house that might be on fire.”

Applications can be picked up at the station in New Augusta. If you have any questions regarding the application, you can contact Chief Deputy McCreary at dmccreary@co.perry.ms.us or 601-964-8461.

