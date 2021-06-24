Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Perfect Game names Bobby Halford “Coach of the Year”

By Taylor Curet
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey baseball has turned in just two losing seasons under the direction of coach Bobby Halford. That’s two out of 36 seasons.

After a combined 35-37 record over the last two years – including the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign – the Crusaders returned with a vengeance in 2021.

Carey finished 36-12 with a seventh trip to the NAIA National Tournament, good enough for No. 12 in Perfect Game’s final small school rankings and a “Coach of the Year” nod for Halford.

One of the 36 wins in 2021 happened to be the 1,200th of Halford’s career – a 13-3 victory over LSU-Shreveport on April 13.

It was the first of 13 straight wins to close the regular season and begin the postseason. A 4-0 weekend in Mobile, Alabama earned the Crusaders their 17th Southern States Athletic Conference championship under Halford.

William Carey’s season concluded in O’Fallon, Missouri after going 2-2 in the NAIA opening round.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First lady Jill Biden arrives at Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport in Pearl,...
Press Secretary: Gov. Reeves received late invite to Jill Biden’s event in Mississippi
The shooting happened on the afternoon of June 18 at the Pineview Apartments.
14-year-old charged with murder in shooting death of Hattiesburg teen
File image
Miss. healthcare organization announces data breach affecting patient information
First Lady Jill Biden speaks at Jackson State University during a visit Tuesday.
Jill Biden: Shots are miracles that don’t require faith
Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
5-year-old fighting for life after rattlesnake bites her several times

Latest News

William Carey baseball coach Bobby Halford.
Perfect Game names Bobby Halford "Coach of the Year"
Mississippi State defeats Virginia 6-5 after amazing late-game comeback
Track star Cory McGee is set to represent the U.S. in Tokyo at the Olympics next month after...
‘This is Cory’s dream’: Pass Christian native headed to the Olympics
Mississippi State defeats Texas 2-1 in College World Series opening, breaks record