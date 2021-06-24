Perfect Game names Bobby Halford “Coach of the Year”

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey baseball has turned in just two losing seasons under the direction of coach Bobby Halford. That’s two out of 36 seasons.

After a combined 35-37 record over the last two years – including the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign – the Crusaders returned with a vengeance in 2021.

Carey finished 36-12 with a seventh trip to the NAIA National Tournament, good enough for No. 12 in Perfect Game’s final small school rankings and a “Coach of the Year” nod for Halford.

One of the 36 wins in 2021 happened to be the 1,200th of Halford’s career – a 13-3 victory over LSU-Shreveport on April 13.

It was the first of 13 straight wins to close the regular season and begin the postseason. A 4-0 weekend in Mobile, Alabama earned the Crusaders their 17th Southern States Athletic Conference championship under Halford.

William Carey’s season concluded in O’Fallon, Missouri after going 2-2 in the NAIA opening round.

