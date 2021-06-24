Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Organization to hand out food, clothes to homeless in Laurel

By Mia Monet
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County organization will be hosting an event to cater to the needs of the homeless on Saturday.

R.E.B.U.I.L.D. Us, or Resurrecting Every Black Unconscious Individual Living Deceived, was founded by Darrius Combest.

“We’ve been doing events for the last three years just trying to reach out to people as much as we can,” Combest said. “Aiding and assisting as many people as we can in our county and just bring our people together and give them a reason to want to wake up and be one.”

Combest says this Saturday they will be giving away free cooked food, nonperishable items, clothes and shoes to the homeless.

The event will be held at Cotton Mill Park in Laurel from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

They are also asking for community members to join them.

“It would be nice to have the rest of the people from the community to come out to this event on Saturday so we could actually bring awareness and make these people feel important because they’re people too,” Combest said.

If you would like to donate anything or volunteer, you can reach them on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened on the afternoon of June 18 at the Pineview Apartments.
14-year-old charged with murder in shooting death of Hattiesburg teen
File image
Miss. healthcare organization announces data breach affecting patient information
Family members say Bass suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.
Silver Alert issued for 77-year-old Bassfield man
A federal judge sentenced 26-year-old Jacob Daniel Williams to serve four years in prison
Convicted felon headed back to prison for illegally possessing guns
The night of Jan. 31, 2020, began with friends and family coming together to celebrate a...
Man shot by Gulfport officer was unarmed, driving less than 5mph, say witnesses

Latest News

A Jones County organization will be hosting an event to cater to the needs of the homeless on...
Organization to hand out food, clothes to homeless in Laurel
38 contestants from across the state are competiting for the crown.
Girls from across state preparing for Miss Hospitality competition
PCSD looking to hire new dispatcher.
Perry County Sheriff’s Department looking to hire new dispatcher
Students work on a science project during summer school at Seminary Elementary School Wednesday.
Covington County school superintendent says fall classes will be “as normal as possible”