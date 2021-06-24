Organization to hand out food, clothes to homeless in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County organization will be hosting an event to cater to the needs of the homeless on Saturday.

R.E.B.U.I.L.D. Us, or Resurrecting Every Black Unconscious Individual Living Deceived, was founded by Darrius Combest.

“We’ve been doing events for the last three years just trying to reach out to people as much as we can,” Combest said. “Aiding and assisting as many people as we can in our county and just bring our people together and give them a reason to want to wake up and be one.”

Combest says this Saturday they will be giving away free cooked food, nonperishable items, clothes and shoes to the homeless.

The event will be held at Cotton Mill Park in Laurel from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

They are also asking for community members to join them.

“It would be nice to have the rest of the people from the community to come out to this event on Saturday so we could actually bring awareness and make these people feel important because they’re people too,” Combest said.

If you would like to donate anything or volunteer, you can reach them on Facebook.

