MS Supreme Court refuses to review convicted jail nurse’s appeal

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Supreme Court upholds the indictment of Carmon Brannan, the jail nurse convicted in the death of a George County inmate in 2014.

The Supreme Court in an order filed on June 18 refused to review an appeal in the case. The court’s decision not to review the appeal means that the Oct. 20, 2020, decision issued by the MS Court of Appeals affirming the conviction stands.

Carmon Brannan (Source: George Co. Sheriff's Dept)
Brannan was convicted of manslaughter in the 2014 death of William Joel Dixon, 29, an inmate at the George County jail where Brannan was employed as a nurse.

She was found guilty of denying Dixon medical attention for a week, which led to his death after he was not given the insulin he needed to live.

According to witnesses who testified, Brannan made comments indicating that Dixon, who had diabetes, was suffering from drug withdrawals in the days leading up to his death.

