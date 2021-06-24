Man found guilty in 2018 Hattiesburg murder

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A trial jury found a man guilty on murder charges Wednesday afternoon in the shooting death of a Hattiesburg woman in 2018.

Tykevious Tyrone Durr was found guilty on four accounts, including capital murder for the shooting death of 44-year-old Tomaka Jones in November 2018.

Durr faces life in prison for the capital murder charge.

Marlene Owens, another victim who was shot and assault in the incident, testified this week during the trial.

Durr was taken into custody by the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office and his sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.