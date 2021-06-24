Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Man found guilty in 2018 Hattiesburg murder

Durr was taken into custody by the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office and his sentencing hearing...
Durr was taken into custody by the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office and his sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.(Melissa Rademaker)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A trial jury found a man guilty on murder charges Wednesday afternoon in the shooting death of a Hattiesburg woman in 2018.

Tykevious Tyrone Durr was found guilty on four accounts, including capital murder for the shooting death of 44-year-old Tomaka Jones in November 2018.

Durr faces life in prison for the capital murder charge.

Marlene Owens, another victim who was shot and assault in the incident, testified this week during the trial.

Durr was taken into custody by the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office and his sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened on the afternoon of June 18 at the Pineview Apartments.
14-year-old charged with murder in shooting death of Hattiesburg teen
File image
Miss. healthcare organization announces data breach affecting patient information
Family members say Bass suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.
Silver Alert issued for 77-year-old Bassfield man
A federal judge sentenced 26-year-old Jacob Daniel Williams to serve four years in prison
Convicted felon headed back to prison for illegally possessing guns
Food give-away at a Hattiesburg restaurant.
Hattiesburg restaurant gives away more than 400 plates of free food

Latest News

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 302 new cases reported Thurs.
In the eight Pine Belt counties, 34,242 COVID-19 cases and 699 deaths have been reported.
302 new COVID-19 cases, one death reported in Miss. Thursday
Skies will be partly cloudy today. We’ll see a few pop-up thunderstorms later this afternoon.
Another hot day with pop-up storms Thursday afternoon
6:30a.m. Sunrise Headlines 6/24
6:30a.m. Sunrise Headlines 6/24