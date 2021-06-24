Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Lawmakers discuss bipartisan infrastructure agreement

Lawmakers discuss their bipartisan infrastructure deal with the Gray Television Washington News...
Lawmakers discuss their bipartisan infrastructure deal with the Gray Television Washington News Bureau.(Gray DC)
By Gray DC Newsroom
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC/AP) - President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that “we have a deal,” signaling a bipartisan agreement on a $953 billion infrastructure plan that would achieve his top legislative priority and validate his efforts to reach across the political aisle.

Biden made a surprise appearance in front of the cameras with members of the group of senators, Republicans and Democrats, after an agreement was reached Thursday. Details of the deal were scarce to start, but the pared-down plan, with $559 billion in new spending, has rare bipartisan backing and could open the door to the president’s more sweeping $4 trillion proposals later on.

The president said not everyone got what they wanted and that other White House priorities would be done separately in a congressional budget process known as reconciliation.

The Gray Television Washington News Bureau team is catching up with lawmakers to get their thoughts on the developments.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

The shooting happened on the afternoon of June 18 at the Pineview Apartments.
14-year-old charged with murder in shooting death of Hattiesburg teen
File image
Miss. healthcare organization announces data breach affecting patient information
Family members say Bass suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.
Silver Alert issued for 77-year-old Bassfield man
A federal judge sentenced 26-year-old Jacob Daniel Williams to serve four years in prison
Convicted felon headed back to prison for illegally possessing guns
Food give-away at a Hattiesburg restaurant.
Hattiesburg restaurant gives away more than 400 plates of free food

Latest News

First lady Jill Biden arrives at Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport in Pearl,...
Press Secretary: Gov. Reeves received late invite to Jill Biden’s event in Mississippi
State Sen. Derrick Simmons, D-Greenville (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Top Miss. Dems to introduce legislation to replace Confederate Memorial Day with Juneteenth
Mississippi Speaker of the House Philip Gunn
House Speaker calls on Gov. to end COVID-19 State of Emergency
Alderman-at-large elect Bob Shoemake has been director of Public Works in Collins for about 30...
Collins to replace public works director after he wins seat on Board of Aldermen
The push continues to get an equal pay law on the books in Mississippi.
Mississippi still only state without an equal law on the books