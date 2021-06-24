Win Stuff
Dobbs: Delta variant could be dominant COVID-19 strain in one to three weeks

Dr. Thomas Dobbs
Dr. Thomas Dobbs(WDAM)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said the Delta variant could be the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the next one to three weeks.

“Delta variant increasing rapidly in MS,” he wrote in a tweet. “I predict it will be our dominant strain in 1-3 weeks.”

He re-tweeted a news story from St. Louis Today reporting that outbreaks in that state are being driven by the new strain.

The Mayo Clinic states that the delta variant “appears to spread more easily” than the traditional strain and that it “might reduce the effectiveness of some... antibody treatments and the antibodies generated by a COVID-19 vaccine.”

Researchers in the U.K., though say that two doses of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines are “highly effective against hospitalization from the Delta variant,” according to NBC News.

Dobbs also shared a tweet from Dr. Anita Henderson, who urged people to get vaccinated immediately.

“If you have kids 12+ please get them vaccinated too,” she wrote. “The Delta variant is on the rise in MS and less than 5% of kids 12-17 are fully vaccinated. Only 66% of adults 65+ are fully vaccinated.”

Numbers from the Mississippi State Department of Health show that around 35 percent of eligible residents in the state are fully vaccinated.

According to a June 22 report from NBC, cases of the delta variant “have doubled in the past two weeks in the U.S. As of June 19, more than 20 percent of new COVID-19 cases were caused by the variant, up from around 10 percent the week ending June 5.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

