Another hot day with pop-up storms Thursday afternoon

By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning with cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy today. We’ll see a few pop-up thunderstorms later this afternoon. Highs will be in the low 90s, but the humidity will make it feel like 100-105°. Temperatures will fall into the upper 70s this evening with lows in the low 70s.

Expect more of the same for Friday and Saturday as the heat and humidity hang around. A few pop-up thunderstorms will fire up late in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 90s with heat indices between 100-105°.

Scattered thunderstorms will return to the area on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s.

Next week will start off wet with Scattered thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

