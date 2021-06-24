302 new COVID-19 cases, one death reported in Miss. Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to over 320,500.

MSDH reported 302 COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Thursday, bringing the state total to 320,594 cases and 7,391 deaths.

Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 34,242 COVID-19 cases and 699 deaths have been reported:

Covington: 2,674 cases, 83 deaths



Forrest: 7,853 cases, 153 deaths



Jasper: 2,223 cases, 48 deaths



Jones: 8,480 cases, 167 deaths



Lamar: 6,373 cases, 88 deaths



Marion: 2,714 cases, 80 deaths



Perry: 1,275 cases, 38 deaths



Wayne: 2,650 cases, 42 deaths



MSDH also is reporting over 311,070 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, more than 1.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given statewide with more than 962,100 people being fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations are currently being offered to the following:

Teachers, staff and employees in K-12, preschool or childcare settings



First responders: Law enforcement, public safety, fire services and emergency management officials



Adults aged 50 and older



Anyone 16 to 49-years-old with a chronic health condition that may put them at higher risk from COVID-19



Health care personnel and residents of long-term care facilities



Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.

To date, more than 2.8 million people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.