Silver Alert issued for 77-year-old Bassfield man

Family members say Bass suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert Wednesday morning for a missing Bassfield resident.

According to MBI, 77-year-old Robert Earl Bass is a 6-foot-4-inch black man, weighing 260 pounds, with black and silver hair and brown eyes.

Bass was last seen Monday, June 21, 2021, at around 3:38 a.m., walking north in the 2000 block of South Williamsburg Road in Jefferson Davis County, wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

According to MBI, 77-year-old Robert Earl Bass is a 6′4″ black man, weighing 260lbs, with black...
Family members say Bass suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information on Bass’ whereabouts, contact Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 792-5160.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

