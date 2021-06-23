Silver Alert issued for 77-year-old Bassfield man
Jun. 23, 2021
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert Wednesday morning for a missing Bassfield resident.
According to MBI, 77-year-old Robert Earl Bass is a 6-foot-4-inch black man, weighing 260 pounds, with black and silver hair and brown eyes.
Bass was last seen Monday, June 21, 2021, at around 3:38 a.m., walking north in the 2000 block of South Williamsburg Road in Jefferson Davis County, wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes.
Family members say Bass suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.
If anyone has information on Bass’ whereabouts, contact Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 792-5160.
