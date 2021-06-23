Win Stuff
Russian ship fires warning shots at UK warship in Black Sea

Russia has frequently chafed at NATO warships visits to the Black Sea, casting them as destabilizing, even though NATO members Turkey, Greece, Romania and Bulgaria are also on the Black Sea.(Source: CNN/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian warship fired warning shots and a warplane dropped bombs Wednesday to force a British destroyer from waters near Crimea in the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said, claiming those waters belonged to Russia.

The incident marked the first time since the Cold War that Moscow used live ammunition to deter a NATO warship, reflecting soaring Russia-West tensions.

The ministry said the Russian warship fired warning shots after the British missile destroyer Defender had ignored a notice against intrusion in Russia’s territorial waters. It said that a Russian Su-24 bomber also dropped bombs ahead of the British ship to persuade it to change course.

The U.K. Ministry of Defense did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014, a move that was not recognized by most countries in the world. Russia has frequently chafed at NATO warships visits near Crimea, casting them as destabilizing.

NATO members Turkey, Greece, Romania and Bulgaria all are on the Black Sea, but warships from the U.S., U.K. and other NATO allies also have made increasingly frequent visits in a show of support to Ukraine.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

