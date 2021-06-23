New Evelyn Gandy Parkway bridge over I-59 opens

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - On Wednesday, the new Evelyn Gandy bridge overpass at Interstate 59 opened to traffic.

The nearly $24 million dollar project has been under construction for about two years.

The entire project covers 250 acres and includes the new bridge and a new on-off ramp configuration. The goal is to create a safer and more efficient traffic flow.

Mason Key, district area engineer for MDOT, says there’s still work to be done.

“Well now we’ve opened the new bridge, we’ve got to remove the existing bridge,” Key said. “And once we get it removed, we’ll be able to construct the northeast ramp connection and the southbound loop ramp.”

He expects crews to be in the area for a few more months to complete the ramp work.

“We just ask that they [drivers] use caution and pay attention to all our traffic control devices, slow down when you’re in a work zone,” Key said.

The project is projected to be completed this fall.

