Mississippi State defeats Virginia 6-5 after amazing late-game comeback

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WLBT) - Mississippi State defeated Virginia 6-5 after a miraculous late-game comeback.

The Bulldogs trailed the Cavaliers majority of this game, going into the eighth inning down 4-0.

With the win, the team has now won two games in a row at the College World Series and need one more to advance to the championship.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

