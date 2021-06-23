Mississippi Main Street Association honors Forrest County, Hattiesburg with 3 awards

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County and the city of Hattiesburg are receiving statewide recognition with three awards from the Mississippi Main Street Association.

The nonprofit organization honored Forrest County and Hattiesburg for three impactful projects during 2020.

The unveiling of the Vernon Dahmer statue in downtown Hattiesburg earned the award for Outstanding Community Engagement Effort.

“We are very grateful. Andrea Saffle with the downtown association does a great job. Marlo Dorsey with the Hattiesburg tourism also had a hand in it, so we appreciate them nominating us and we appreciate their state delegation for acknowledging Mr. Dahmer’s statue. The Board of Supervisors is very proud of that honor,” said David Hogan, Forrest County Board of Supervisors president and District 1 supervisor.

Hattiesburg’s “Get Out and Get Downtown” campaign encouraged people to explore downtown businesses, art and restaurants in COVID-19 safe ways. The campaign earned the award for Outstanding Project Promotion.

“‘Get Out and Get Downtown’ - that’s just an obvious call to action,” said Saffle, executive director of the Hattiesburg Downtown Association. “So we designed a campaign for the whole rest of the year based on ‘Get Out and Get Downtown.’ It’s really really exciting that we were able to win for this particular promotion because we were so proud of the fact that we could actively show how we were supporting our businesses. It’s very exciting and very rewarding.”

Preservation Crossing, the renovated senior living apartments in the old Hattiesburg High School building, earned the award for Outstanding Historic Rehabilitation Residential Project.

“All of those things were just great things for our community in of themselves, but things that took place during 2020 when there was so much bad news it was really exciting to be able to recognize them for some really great things that happened,” Saffle said.

The Mississippi Main Street Association aims to preserve and revitalize historic downtowns by fostering community development.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.