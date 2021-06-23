Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Laurel Housing Authority developing site of old charity hospital

By Will Polston
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Housing Authority has been granted access to a 34-acre plot around the charity hospital in Laurel.

There are a few things up for consideration to be added to the property, such as residential housing, retail businesses, a walking trail with a park and more.

The LHA says they want to hear from the community before making a definitive decision.

“Of course, we are looking for as much feedback as we can get, from including the businesses that are in this area,” said Laurel Housing Authority executive director Ailrick Young. “We would love for them to reach out to us at the housing authority here and try to get them engaged in this project to see how they can enhance the overall development of this neighborhood.”

LHA is currently working on three other projects to build more mixed income communities.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Lady Jill Biden speaks at Jackson State University during a visit Tuesday.
Jill Biden: Shots are miracles that don’t require faith
Firefighters responded to the fire around 6:29 p.m.
Seminary home ‘total loss’ in Monday evening fire
Construction causing long delays and other issues, according to Covington County residents.
U.S. Highway 49 construction has Covington County residents up in arms
The Food and Nutrition Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved the...
USDA approves Mississippi to receive a second round of Pandemic-EBT benefits
Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
5-year-old fighting for life after rattlesnake bites her several times

Latest News

Brett Favre at an event in February 2020.
‘That’s unfair’: Brett Favre says trans women should not compete in Olympics, per report
Mississippi State defeats Virginia 6-5 after amazing late-game comeback
Students friom around the southern states come together to learn new skills.
All-South Drum Major & Color Guard camp underway at USM
Food give-away at a Hattiesburg restaurant.
Hattiesburg restaurant gives away more than 400 plates of free food