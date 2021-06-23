Laurel Housing Authority developing site of old charity hospital

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Housing Authority has been granted access to a 34-acre plot around the charity hospital in Laurel.

There are a few things up for consideration to be added to the property, such as residential housing, retail businesses, a walking trail with a park and more.

The LHA says they want to hear from the community before making a definitive decision.

“Of course, we are looking for as much feedback as we can get, from including the businesses that are in this area,” said Laurel Housing Authority executive director Ailrick Young. “We would love for them to reach out to us at the housing authority here and try to get them engaged in this project to see how they can enhance the overall development of this neighborhood.”

LHA is currently working on three other projects to build more mixed income communities.

