Jones College looking for scholarship candidates

By Charles Herrington
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 8:26 PM CDT
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones College is seeking qualified candidates to take advantage of new scholarships for graduate nursing education at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

The Bower Foundation Is providing $3.8 million for a program called “Building a Strong Future for Nursing in Mississippi.”

The goal is to increase the number of nursing educators at Mississippi community colleges. Participants will take part in the RN-to-MSN program at UMMC.

The grant will fund full tuition and a stipend to registered nurses with associate degrees.

Nurses participating in the program will be nominated by the community colleges from which they graduated.

Sixty-four scholarships over the next two years will be awarded. Thirty-two will be in the nursing education field, while the other 32 will be for those going into health care administration.

