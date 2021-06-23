Hub City man sentenced to more than 4 years for meth possession

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was sentenced to more than 4 years in federal prison for methamphetamine possession.

Raymarcus Hollimon, 30, was sentenced Wednesday to 51 months in federal prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Mississippi, on Jan. 16, 2019, Hollimon, also known as “Smoke Loc,” was arrested by members of the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Hattiesburg Metro Narcotics Task Force during a drug deal.

Authorities found more than 190 tablets containing methamphetamine with other drug dealing materials in Hollimon’s possession.

Hollimon was indicted for the offense on June 10, 2020, and he plead guilty on March 23, 2021.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, DEA and HPD investigated the case. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Andrew W. Eichner.

