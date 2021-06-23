Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Hub City man sentenced to more than 4 years for meth possession

Hollimon, also known as “Smoke Loc,” was arrested by members of the Drug Enforcement...
Hollimon, also known as “Smoke Loc,” was arrested by members of the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Hattiesburg Metro Narcotics Task Force during a drug deal on Jan. 16, 2019.(Source: Gray News)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was sentenced to more than 4 years in federal prison for methamphetamine possession.

Raymarcus Hollimon, 30, was sentenced Wednesday to 51 months in federal prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Mississippi, on Jan. 16, 2019, Hollimon, also known as “Smoke Loc,” was arrested by members of the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Hattiesburg Metro Narcotics Task Force during a drug deal.

Authorities found more than 190 tablets containing methamphetamine with other drug dealing materials in Hollimon’s possession.

Hollimon was indicted for the offense on June 10, 2020, and he plead guilty on March 23, 2021.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, DEA and HPD investigated the case. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Andrew W. Eichner.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First lady Jill Biden arrives at Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport in Pearl,...
Press Secretary: Gov. Reeves received late invite to Jill Biden’s event in Mississippi
First Lady Jill Biden speaks at Jackson State University during a visit Tuesday.
Jill Biden: Shots are miracles that don’t require faith
File image
Miss. healthcare organization announces data breach affecting patient information
Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
5-year-old fighting for life after rattlesnake bites her several times
Family members say Bass suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.
Silver Alert issued for 77-year-old Bassfield man

Latest News

Barnett’s arrest and prosecution were the result of an operation targeting meth distribution in...
Carson man sentenced to more than 17 years for drug charge
Generic Image
‘It is disheartening’: MDES reacts to audit of $118M improper, fraudulent unemployment claims
The night of Jan. 31, 2020, began with friends and family coming together to celebrate a...
Army vet shot by Gulfport officer was unarmed, driving less than 5mph, say witnesses
State health officials to discuss vaccination efforts