Hotter Wednesday with a few hit-or-miss showers

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning with cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy today. I can’t rule out a few stray showers this afternoon, but most of us will stay dry. Highs will be in the upper 80s, but the humidity will make it feel like the highs 90s. Temperatures will fall into the upper 70s this evening with lows in the low 70s.

Mostly sunny skies will return to the area on Thursday and Friday. Highs will creep into the low 90s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a stray shower. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Scattered thunderstorms will return to the area on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s.

Next week will start off wet with scattered thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

