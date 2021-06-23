Win Stuff
Hattiesburg student wins at National Speech and Debate Tournament

Logan Green recited her self-written poem, “Reclaiming Girlhood,” during the Original Spoken Word Poetry competition.(mia monet)
By Mia Monet
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Last month we reported on Logan Green, a sophomore at Hattiesburg high school who won big at the state speech and debate competition.

Logan has now added to that honor by winning a championship at the National Speech and Debate Tournament.

She recited her self-written poem, “Reclaiming Girlhood,” during the Original Spoken Word Poetry competition.

Logan said the poem is about de-humanization and objectification of Black girls, and it touches on police brutality as well.

A total of 32 champions were crowned from 6,671 high school students that competed in the National Tournament.

Logan was coached by Reginald Chapman and Scott Waldrop.

