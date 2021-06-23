Hattiesburg restaurant gives away more than 400 plates of free food

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg restaurant owner gave away more than 400 plates of free food on Tuesday.

People were able to choose from a buffet of options.

It was a way for Marco’s Chicken & Waffles owners Marco and Mae Baker to give back to their community.

“The community need more people like him, just caring about your community. It’s not about yourself all the time, we’ve got to look out for each other,” said Charles Killingsworth.

Killingsworth is the owner of a barbershop next door to Marco’s Chicken & Waffles.

Baker and his wife, Mae, used their own money to pay for the food.

“We want to give back to a community that gives so much to us,” Marco said. “Because without them, there’s no us because they support on a daily basis, and we just want to be able to be a blessing to them and not expect anything in return.”

They gave away chicken, porkchops, green beans, baked beans and macaroni. The line was wrapped around the building with people waiting to get their food, and the kitchen was filled with volunteers who insisted on lending a helping hand.

“Guess what, when you give back to people, God will bless you. So it’s always right to give back, just to help the community because you never know who maybe in need of help so it’s always good to give back,” said volunteer Amber Baker-Brown.

Marco’s pastor, Daniel Cooley, even travelled from Meridian just to help in whatever way he could.

“Because you don’t see a lot of restaurants and businesses giving back, so I believe it’s important to do that because of what we’ve been going through as a nation and a people, especially in the state of Mississippi,” Cooley said.

Marco said this will not be his last time doing this. He is planning something even bigger for Thanksgiving.

