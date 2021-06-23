Win Stuff
Hattiesburg City Council honors Mary Dryden for 8 years of service

Council President Carter Carroll presents Councilwoman and Council Vice President Mary Dryden...
Council President Carter Carroll presents Councilwoman and Council Vice President Mary Dryden with a proclamation at her last meeting.(WDAM)
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg City Council honored Councilwoman Mary Dryden for her eight years of service during Tuesday’s regular meeting.

Dryden represented Ward 4 from 2013 to 2021. She also served as the vice president of the council for five years. Tuesday was her last council meeting, and the council presented a proclamation and plaque to Dryden as thanks for her service and accomplishments.

When asked if she had any parting words for her city, she said, “Well I’ve been asked many times, what’s the best thing about being on city council, and it’s about the people I’ve gotten to know. So all through our city, but especially in Ward 4 and here at city hall they’ve become like family, and I’m very grateful that I’ve had these relationships and had this time to just be a part of a wonderful city’s history is a huge privilege.”

Mayor Toby Barker says he enjoyed working with Dryden.

“Well, the city of Hattiesburg owes Councilwoman Mary Dryden a debt of gratitude for all that she’s done over the past eight years,” Barker said. “Mary is someone who notices little things and those little details make a difference when you start addressing them one by one. She’s certainly been a champion for not only infrastructure but also the Community Arts Center and what we’re seeing, the level of activity we’re seeing in that building right now is a direct testament to her involvement and advocacy.”

Dryden spent her time on council advocating for budget funding, street paving and water sewer upgrades. She worked to revamp the city’s recycling program and was an enthusiastic champion for the Community Arts Center.

Dryden says she will remain an active community member.

“And I’ll be around, you won’t get rid of me,” Dryden added with a laugh.

Dave Ware will take office as Ward 4 councilman on July 1.

