Diver finds 95-year-old message in a bottle

By Kevin Hodge
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHEBOYGAN, Mich. (WWTV) – There’s a lot of trash on the bottom of the Great Lakes, but if you look hard enough you may just find some treasure.

During a late Friday evening dive, Jennifer Dowker, owner of Nautical North Family Adventures, found a 95-year-old artifact. The company does tours and cruises on Lake Michigan.

“I spotted that green bottle on the top of a fish bed, so I said, ‘Oh, that looks cool,’ so I reached down and grabbed it and noticed there was paper in it,” Dowker said. “So immediately I was like, ‘Alright, this is great.’”

The note inside read: “Will the person who finds this bottle give this paper to George Morrow, Cheboygan, Michigan, and tell where it was found.”

It was dated 1926.

It was shared on Facebook and quickly gained lots of attention. Eventually, Dowker was able to find Morrow’s daughter.

“It was a total shock, but knowing my dad, he would always do little things like when we were building our basement he was putting up the paneling and he put a note behind that,” said daughter Michelle Primeau.

While she plans to come to take a look at the note for herself in September, Primeau said she would rather have Dowker keep it.

“I was really hoping to get it back and I was going to frame it and everything,” she said. “Then when I went to bed … I started thinking about it and it will make my dad live on if I give it to Jen.”

Copyright 2021 WWTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

