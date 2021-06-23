Covington County school superintendent says fall classes will be “as normal as possible”

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Covington County school superintendent Babette Duty has finalized plans for students to return to school in the fall.

She spoke about those plans Wednesday, as she visited students in summer school at Seminary Elementary School.

“We’re going back to as normal as possible,” Duty said.

“We’re giving parents an opportunity to make some decisions as far as masking, they can continue if their children want to, or if they want their children to do that, we’ll have all the hand sanitizer as needed,” Duty said. “A few changes that we’re gonna keep that were part of our response to COVID, but we’re going back to regular school, which I think is the desire of just about everybody.”

Duty says distance learning will still be available for some families, but she says that option will be approved on a limited basis.

“We’ve put some parameters in to choose our distance learners,” Duty said.

“Our school board approved a list of criteria for those random situations where you need to have a kid stay home and do virtual learning and that would be someone who has a medical exemption or possibly has some other extra reason why that should happen.”

Fall classes begin Aug. 9.

