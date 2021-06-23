Win Stuff
Convicted felon headed back to prison for illegally possessing guns

A federal judge sentenced 26-year-old Jacob Daniel Williams to serve four years in prison
A federal judge sentenced 26-year-old Jacob Daniel Williams to serve four years in prison
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A convicted felon from Laurel is headed back to prison for illegally possessing firearms in Jones County.

A federal judge sentenced 26-year-old Jacob Daniel Williams to serve four years in prison Tuesday for being a felon in possession of multiple firearms.

According to prosecutors, Williams was arrested at a Jones County Sheriff’s Office safety checkpoint on Oct. 19, 2019, for possessing three shotguns and a pistol.

It was illegal for Williams to have the guns after being convicted of felony drug possession in 2016.

Williams was indicted for illegally possessing the firearms in June 2020 and pleaded guilty to the crime in March 2021.

