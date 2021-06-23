Win Stuff
Carson man sentenced to more than 17 years for drug charge

Barnett’s arrest and prosecution were the result of an operation targeting meth distribution in south Mississippi, dubbed “Bulldog.”
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A federal judge sentenced a Carson man accused of selling methamphetamine to 17 1/2 years in prison on Wednesday.

Charles John Barrett, 37, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute meth on March 23 after being indicted in October 2020, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi.

Prosecutors said Barnett sold methamphetamine to a person in Hattiesburg on multiple occasions between January and November 2020.

Barnett’s arrest and prosecution were the result of an operation targeting meth distribution in south Mississippi, dubbed “Bulldog.”

The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics investigated the case. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Keesha D. Middleton.

