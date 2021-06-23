Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Bodies of two young girls pulled from South Florida canal

The first body was found by a woman who lives at the condo complex around noon Tuesday. The...
The first body was found by a woman who lives at the condo complex around noon Tuesday. The second body was spotted just before 9 p.m. not far away.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERHILL, Fla. (AP) — The bodies of two young girls were found, hours apart, in a South Florida canal behind a condominium complex.

Investigators say they’re treating the case as a homicide.

The first body was found by a woman who lives at the condo complex around noon Tuesday.

The second body was spotted just before 9 p.m. not far away. Police say the children are about the same age, between 10 and 13.

Police said late Tuesday that no parents had come forward to say their child was missing.

Lauderhill police Lt. Michael Santiago says it’s “a very complicated case with a lot of moving parts.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First lady Jill Biden arrives at Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport in Pearl,...
Press Secretary: Gov. Reeves received late invite to Jill Biden’s event in Mississippi
First Lady Jill Biden speaks at Jackson State University during a visit Tuesday.
Jill Biden: Shots are miracles that don’t require faith
Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
5-year-old fighting for life after rattlesnake bites her several times
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
State Auditor Shad White
$117 million in improper unemployment payments made during early months of COVID, audit finds

Latest News

Russia has frequently chafed at NATO warships visits to the Black Sea, casting them as...
Russia says warning shots deter UK warship; London denies it
The Supreme Court voted 8-1 in favor of Brandi Levy, who was a 14-year-old high school freshman...
Justices rule for cursing cheerleader over Snapchat post
Family members say Bass suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.
Silver Alert issued for 77-year-old Bassfield man
Intensive care beds are filling up with surprisingly young, unvaccinated patients, and staff...
Unvaccinated Missourians fuel COVID-19: ‘We will be the canary’
FILE - In this March 2, 2018 file photo, televangelist Jim Bakker, right, walks with his wife...
Jim Bakker, his church settle lawsuit over COVID-19 claims