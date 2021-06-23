Win Stuff
All-South Drum Major & Color Guard camp underway at USM

By Will Polston
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 9:52 PM CDT
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The All-South Drum Major & Color Guard camp has kicked off at the University of Southern Mississippi, a camp they have been hosting since the 1990s.

Kids from all southern states meet in Hattiesburg to brushen up on their skills, while also learning new things, such as conducting.

“The students are working on some fundamentals so when they do leave this camp, they can go back to their high schools or their middle schools and lead their sections or be future leaders,” said Travis Higa, director of The Pride of Mississippi marching band. “Hopefully, they will be a part of the USM family in a few years.”

The students come from a variety of backgrounds. In some of the programs, they could have copious amounts of kids, while others only have three in the program. All students have a common denominator: passion.

“The kids when they show up to this camp are super excited and one of the things I love is how willing they are to take risks and how much they are willing to just jump in and go,” said USM’s color guard director Zachary Hassell. “That’s really what makes them have a great experience. You can ask them to try something in dance or to try a flag toss and they go for it.”

Even the pandemic couldn’t stop the tradition of the program. The program was held virtually in 2020, but this year they have returned to the hands-on learning the kids are used to.

“We are very excited to be back in person this year and we are having a great time at camp, and I am very proud of all these kids,” said drum major coordinator Chancey Parker.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

