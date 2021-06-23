Win Stuff
14-year-old charged with murder in shooting death of Hattiesburg teen

The shooting happened on the afternoon of June 18 at the Pineview Apartments.
The shooting happened on the afternoon of June 18 at the Pineview Apartments.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police charged a 14-year-old Wednesday with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 15-year-old Tradarius Cooper.

Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said the teen surrendered to police, becoming the third person charged in the ongoing homicide investigation. Police did not release the identity of the 14-year-old suspect.

Cooper was injured in a shooting on June 18 at the Pineview Apartments. He later died from his injuries.

The 14-year-old suspect also faces charges of aggravated assault and tempering with evidence.

Judah Miller, 21, and a another juvenile were charged Tuesday in connection to the homicide.

Miller faces charges of accessory before the fact of aggravated assault and first-degree murder and receiving stolen property. The juvenile, who was not identified, was charged with accessory after the fact of first-degree murder and aggravated assault, tampering with evidence and possession of a handgun by a minor.

The shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. Friday at the apartment complex on Country Club Road.

