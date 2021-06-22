Win Stuff
Wicker joins colleagues in criticizing changes to water act

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) was unhappy with changes made to the 2020 Navigable Waters...
Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) was unhappy with changes made to the 2020 Navigable Waters Protection Rule.
By WDAM Staff
Updated: 9 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDAM) – United States Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), a member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, joined his committee colleagues in sending a letter questioning the basis for the decision to repeal and replace the 2020 Navigable Waters Protection Rule.

The Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers spearheaded the effort to alter the NWPR.

“After the administration’s continued commitments to transparency, engagement, and communication with stakeholders and Congress on this issue, the lack of transparency surrounding the decision to abandon this legally defensible and environmentally sound rule is disheartening,” the senators wrote.

This session, Wicker has joined a resolution urging the Senate to uphold the NWPR rule.

Wicker has been a long-time critic of federal overreach under the Clean Water Act.

Wicker had urged the Republican administration in 2016 to roll back the Waters of the United States rule and celebrated executive action against WOTUS in February 2017.

