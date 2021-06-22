Win Stuff
Walk-in vaccine clinics to be held in Jasper County this week

By Mia Monet
Updated: 17 minutes ago
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health hold vaccine clinics at two separate locations in Jasper County this week.

No appointment is needed. It is open to anyone 12 years or older.

Both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be administered.

A clinic will be held at the Jasper County Emergency Management office on Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The office is located at 37 West 8th Avenue in Bay Springs.

On Friday and Saturday, the clinic will be at the Heidelberg Multipurpose Center from 9 a.m. to noon. The center is located at 114 West Park Street.

Jim Craig is the director of health protection and he said their goal is to make the vaccine accessible.

“It’s important to us to get vaccines closer to where people live, work and play,” Craig said. “So we’re going to many of the counties to do that, make vaccine opportunities closer to where Mississippians are.”

They will come back in three weeks to offer the second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

If you are homebound in Jasper County, they will come to you. You can either email them at COVIDhomebound@msdh.ms.gov or call the COVID-19 hotline at 877-978-6453.

