Repair project for Ellisville courthouse enters Phase II

By Eddie Robertson
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - After the Mississippi Department of Archives and History gave its approval for Phase II of the project to make repairs to the Ellisville courthouse, work has now finally begun.

The primary objective of the second phase is to repair damaged components of the masonry facade and to repair failed joints in the terra cotta cornice that currently allows water to penetrate the wall system.

A few years ago, rainwater leaked in and destroyed many historical documents being stored there.

In 2019, the Jones County Board of Supervisors approved $168,030 in funding for the Jones County Courthouse Renovations project.

Engineer Wiley Pickering with Chas. N. Clark Associates said that funding allowed the county to begin work on Phase II of the renovations on the Jones County Courthouse in Ellisville.

“The courthouse is a historical structure and it’s vital to the county and to county businesses and so it’s very important to take care of the courthouse and keep it functional as long as we can,” Pickering said.

Phase I was completed in 2018, which allowed for the replacement of the entire courthouse roof.

Pickering said the Mississippi Department of Archives and History provided funding for the project, but the county realized it wasn’t going to be enough for all the repairs.

“The needs of this building, especially as old as it is, far exceeding the amount of the grant funds,” Pickering said.

The MDAH initially provided $156,894 in funding through a Community Heritage Preservation Grant.

The grant required the board to match those funds in the amount of $41,706. However, the total anticipated cost of repairs for both phases is $366,630, which called for the additional $168,030.

