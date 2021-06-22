MSDH: Less than 70 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Tuesday less than 70 new COVID-19 cases had been added to the state-wide tally..

MSDH reported 67 additional cases and 12 new deaths Tuesday.

Three deaths were reported between June 19 and June 21. Another nine deaths were discovered during a review of death certificates between May 12 and June 16.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 320,174 and 7,350, respectively.

In the eight-county Pine Belt, Tuesday’s new daily coronavirus case count rose by five. No new deaths were reported.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 34,195 COVID-19 cases and 699 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 2,672 cases, 83 deaths



Forrest: 7,837 cases, 153 deaths



Jasper: 2,221 cases, 48 deaths



Jones: 8,473 cases, 167 deaths



Lamar: 6,362 cases, 88 deaths



Marion: 2,712 cases, 80 deaths



Perry: 1,275 cases, 38 deaths



Wayne: 2,648 cases, 42 deaths



MSDH also reported 311,070 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 1,981,761 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 958,576 people being fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 16 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

To date, 2,866,398 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.