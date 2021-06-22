Win Stuff
MEMA, NWS visit Covington County for hurricane summit

By Will Polston
Updated: 1 hour ago
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Members of the Mississippi Emergency Management Association and the National Weather Service visited Covington County for its hurricane preparedness summit Monday afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service, the conditions in the Gulf of Mexico are at a point that could generate a heavy hurricane season.

“We are expecting anywhere from 13 to 20 named storms, three to five of those hurricanes could be major hurricanes, meaning category 3 and up,” said warning coordination meteorologist Felecia Bowser.

As of Monday, we have already seen three named storms. Most recently, Tropical Storm Claudette, which made landfall in Louisiana, just missing the Pine Belt to the east.

At the summit, members discussed the importance of being prepared and having everything you need ready for when the next storm heads our way.

“Basic things to do at home is to have a self checklist themselves. Things like getting medicine, getting food, getting water, simple things as getting dog and cat food,” said Covington County EMA Director Brennon Chancellor. “Also, taking into consideration that if it is a major storm, you may look at the option of evacuating as well.”

Many other things could go into a hurricane preparation kit, such as cash, weather radios, extra chargers for devices, flashlights and spare face masks.

There is no such thing as being prepared too early and it is best to get a plan in place now so you are not scrambling when the time comes.

